Ian Krieger Acquires 162,800 Shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Krieger acquired 162,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 per share, with a total value of £149,776.

PHP stock opened at GBX 93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.71. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.50.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

