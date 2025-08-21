IMA Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,994 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.