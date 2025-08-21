IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IMI traded as high as GBX 2,318 ($31.19) and last traded at GBX 2,318 ($31.19), with a volume of 3649951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($30.27).

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,575.

In other IMI news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,971 per share, for a total transaction of £20,616.66. Also, insider Luke Grant sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total transaction of £6,235.71. Insiders have purchased 1,087 shares of company stock worth $2,149,212 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,982.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 EPS for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current year.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

