Immunic, Inc. $IMUX Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Immunic worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 16th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Immunic Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

