ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.50. 19,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

