Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 30308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 582.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Tobacco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMBBY

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.