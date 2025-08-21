Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 30308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 582.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Tobacco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Stories

