India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,500 shares, adecreaseof33.9% from the July 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

India Fund Stock Up 0.6%

IFN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. India Fund has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On India Fund

India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of India Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in India Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in India Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

