Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Phelan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165. This trade represents a 47.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.