Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $38.3350 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $38.1550.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

