Insider Buying: ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Insider Buys 92 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £150.88.

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 88 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 167.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 185.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 180 to GBX 185 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

