Insider Buying: M&G Recovery & Value Trust (LON:MRV) Insider Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

M&G Recovery & Value Trust plc (LON:MRV – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Wollocombe acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 per share, with a total value of £10,080.
M&G Recovery & Value Trust Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of MRV opened at GBX 61.50 on Thursday. M&G Recovery & Value Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 63.49.
