Insider Buying: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,000,000.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,558,628. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ProFrac Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.67.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.38). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.93 million. Research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ProFrac by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

