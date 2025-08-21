Insider Buying: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Buys 339,863 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,021,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,717,635.14. This represents a 2.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $3,514,260.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

REZI stock opened at $32.0950 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $33.03.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

