Insider Buying: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Director Purchases 693,962 Shares of Stock

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) Director William Wyatt purchased 693,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 1.8%

TBCH opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Turtle Beach Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Turtle Beach

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Further Reading

