Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Director Sells $100,200,000.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) Director Jack Cogen sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,441,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,856,336. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.