Insider Selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 8,050,000 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John Hendricks sold 8,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,206,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,721,658. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -355.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

