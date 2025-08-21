Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $3,318,840.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.73 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 334,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

