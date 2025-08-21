Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $13,482,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $13,705,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $13,381,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $13,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $13,141,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

