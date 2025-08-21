International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

IP opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2,343.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 37.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

