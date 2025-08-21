InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IIP. TD Securities lowered InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
