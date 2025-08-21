Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

INTU opened at $699.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,988,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

