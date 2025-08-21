Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $615.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $480.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.00 and its 200 day moving average is $523.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $3,449,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 487.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 245.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

