Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of -135.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

