Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 142,981 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

