Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 130.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,586 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 220,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 202,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCW stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
