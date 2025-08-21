Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, anincreaseof28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQJG opened at $25.9890 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 19.77% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

