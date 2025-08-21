Invesco Ltd. Acquires 168,013 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Meritage Homes worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.2%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

