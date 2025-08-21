Invesco Ltd. Acquires 419,133 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of CLEAR Secure worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 201,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,036,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 425,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $33.5650 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,056,700. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

