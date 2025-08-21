Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCY opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.