Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 639,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $477,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

