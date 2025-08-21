Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

ARQT stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,609.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,019.84. The trade was a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,945.80. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,914 shares of company stock worth $64,853 and have sold 75,124 shares worth $1,085,164. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

