Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of PVH worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $75.8910 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.