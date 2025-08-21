Invesco Ltd. Buys 201,276 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.92% of Adient worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $23.0850 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.06.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

