Invesco Ltd. Buys 494,508 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 794.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,668,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $441,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,335.08. This represents a 80.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford Hale purchased 10,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. This trade represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,267. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

