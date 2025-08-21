Invesco Ltd. Buys 51,664 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.79% of DXP Enterprises worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25,610.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,962. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,938 shares of company stock worth $5,880,781. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.