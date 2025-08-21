Invesco Ltd. Buys 66,150 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.39% of Greenbrier Companies worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 242,180 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,523,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,679.56. This represents a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

