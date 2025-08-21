Invesco Ltd. Buys 911,886 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Amkor Technology worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $5,666,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

