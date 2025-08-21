Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,843,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,767 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,752,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 732.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Zacks Research raised Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $43.2260 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

