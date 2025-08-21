Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.23% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalys Pacific LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC now owns 1,167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 989,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

