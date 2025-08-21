Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 821.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 122,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 108,869 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.21.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
