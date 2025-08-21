Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 412,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,619,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAIN
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.