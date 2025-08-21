Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 412,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,619,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

