Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $13.3410 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

