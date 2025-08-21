Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $6,192,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 175.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after buying an additional 1,183,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,258,000 after buying an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $80.1630 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.