Invesco Ltd. Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of SentinelOne worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $16.7450 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

