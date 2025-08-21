Invesco Ltd. Has $20.84 Million Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1,951.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Viasat by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viasat by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 818,301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

