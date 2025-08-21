Invesco Ltd. Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Porch Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.72.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $380,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,243.11. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,095.33. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,700 over the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

