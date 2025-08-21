Invesco Ltd. Has $21.38 Million Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 136,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.81. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

