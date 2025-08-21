Invesco Ltd. Has $22.38 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Newmark Group worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 822.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 380,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,785,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 243,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

