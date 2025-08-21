Invesco Ltd. Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Radian Group worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Radian Group news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $292,755.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,628.50. The trade was a 52.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $34.7180 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

