Invesco Ltd. Has $24.18 Million Stake in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Cleanspark worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after buying an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cleanspark by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,419,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 163,282 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cleanspark by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,394,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 806,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cleanspark by 1,018.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

CLSK stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

